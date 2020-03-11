Authorities of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is currently providing guidance and counselling session to Sammy, a student in the institution who was captured in a viral heartbreak video.

According to the Head of Public Relations at KNUST, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, the session comes after their preliminary investigations confirmed the said lady and young man are both students of the institution.

“After we saw the news on social media, the Dean of Students and the Counselling Unit went round to look for him so he is currently undergoing counselling together with the lady,” he said.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM, Dr Bekoe assured Sammy is stabilising following the few sessions held and an invitation extended to his father to the school.

Dr Bekoe added the school will do its best to ensure both students get better within the shortest possible time.

A viral video on social media captured a KNUST male student pleading with his girlfriend to return to him after allegedly cheating on her.

Sammy, was seen crying in the video to the extent that he smashed his phone on the floor depicting the pain he was going through when his girlfriend, Nana Ama, announced their break up.