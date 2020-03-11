There was almost a clash between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) when the former attempted to visit the Adibo Dam site at Yendi in the Northern region.

The governing NPP supporters will not allow the NDC, led by its Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi to have access to the site because they did not have a permit from the Assembly to be there.

Joy News’ Kwesi Parker-Wilson, who joined the NDC on a tour of the area to ascertain the state of government’s ‘One Village One Dam’ (1V1D) initiative in the municipality, said but for the intervention of the police, the situation would have gotten out of control.

The NPP supporters refused to speak with the reporter, they also prevented the video crew from taking coverage of the confusion. The crew, however, managed to get part of the confusion.

He said it took the police about 15 minutes to calm the two groups.

The Member of Parliament for Mion, Mohammed Abdul-Aziz, who witnessed the fracas, said the party is only carrying out its function as an opposition party to hold government accountable.

“The attitude of the supporters only tells you the culture of impunity we are witnessing in this country. How can you prevent the media and opposition from assessing the grounds?

“They are fighting us, this is unfair,” he lamented.

The NDC had already been to the Nakpachei Dam, also in Yendi, where Mr Gyamfi addressed a press conference and served notice that it will prosecute government officials involved in the award of contracts for the construction of the dams.

“We wish to sound a strong caution to the likes of Madam Hawa Koomson and others that they stand as good candidates for prosecution for the offence of willfully causing financial loss to the State when power changes hands.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that this 1V1D scan is the greatest fraud ever to be perpetrated on the people of the north by any government in the history of Ghana,” Mr Gyamfi said when he addressed the media.