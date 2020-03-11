Actor Max Von Sydow, who appeared in films and TV series including The Exorcist, Flash Gordon and Game of Thrones, has died at the age of 90.

His family announced “with a broken heart and infinite sadness” that the Swedish-born actor died on Sunday.

Max Von Sydow, who played the role of the Three Eyed Raven, died at the age of 90 (Getty Images)

Von Sydow’s other film credits included Hannah and Her Sisters, Minority Report and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

He was nominated for two Oscars during his career – including best actor in 1998 for Pelle the Conqueror.

Von Sydow with Isaac Hempstead Wright who played the role of Bran Stark

His other Academy nomination was best supporting actor for his role in 2011’s Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.

Von Sydow made 11 films with Ingmar Bergman, including The Seventh Seal, in which he famously played chess with Death.

Von Sydow (right) with Bengt Ekerot in 1957’s The Seventh Seal

The actor also played Ming the Merciless in 1980’s Flash Gordon, appeared in Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island, and starred as the sinister James Bond villain Ernst Blofeld in 1983’s Never Say Never Again.

He continued acting late in life, voicing a character in The Simpsons in 2014 and appearing in three episodes of Game of Thrones in 2016.

The actor has two sons with his first wife Christina Inga Britta Olin. In 1997, he married Catherine Brelet in Provence and became a citizen of France five years later, meaning he had to relinquish his Swedish citizenship.

Director Edgar Wright led the tributes on Twitter, writing: “Max Von Sydow, such an iconic presence in cinema for seven decades, it seemed like he’d always be with us.

“He changed the face of international film with Bergman, played Christ, fought the devil, pressed the HOT HAIL button and was Oscar-nominated for a silent performance. A god.”