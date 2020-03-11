Hearts of Oak are still in contention to win the Ghana Premier League, says the Communications Director of the club, Opare Addo.

The Phobians have been poor in the ongoing campaign with 18 points after 13 matches played.

Supporters of the club have agitated against the Board, coach and players of the club due to the poor performance of the team.

Ahead of their regional derby against Great Olympics in the match-day 14 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium, Mr Addo believes all is not lost despite their shaky start, adding that they are not far from ending their nine years trophy drought.

“We admit that things did not start well for us but we are not far from winning the Premier League,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“If you take a look at the league table, the team leading the league log have 24 points and we have 18. It is just six points that separate us.

“We can win our next two games and they can lose. This is football. We are still in contention to win the Premier League.

“All is not lost. I am calling on the supporters to stay calm because the team needs our support,” he added.

Hearts of Oak game against Olympics will kick off at 7:pm.