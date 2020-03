Actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu has taken to Instagram to celebrate his son as he marks another milestone.

Her love letter attached to a video slideshow, depicts the love a mother has for his son.

She said:

You are a treasure from above, who brings me so much joy and love. Since the day you were born you have brought nothing but meaning and joy into my life. You are a fantastic son, and I feel so fortunate to be your parent. Happy birthday Son!

Watch the slideshow below: