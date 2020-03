Ghanaians have taken to social media to express shock at Fella Makafui fainting at her own wedding.

Reacting to the incident, social media users could not believe the now wedded wife to the ‘Omo Ada’ hit maker had actually fainted at her wedding.

Rumour has it that, Fella being pregnant collapsed due to the numerous hours of standing and dancing.

Read reactions below:

arhh so the Fella Makafui faint thing be true..



.eih, first time somebro faint for enn own wedding under.



Hmm #MediFella2020 — Bigtrice (@ARSHORLA_YPT) March 7, 2020

Ah Fella faint for real 😳 #MediFella2020 — kwabena Jones (@wofa_senyo) March 7, 2020

I dey hear say @fellamakafui_ has collapsed is that true hell no please this shouldn’t happen #MediFella2020 — Dr. Dabodabo🦆🎉🔥 (@djmatic_gh) March 7, 2020