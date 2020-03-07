Fella Makafui, now wife to hip life artiste Medikal, has confessed to faking her collapse at her own wedding.

According to the former ‘yolo’ actress, she faked her collapse to see if her husband would be scared to lose her.

Fella Makafui clears air on her sudden collapse at her traditional marriage #MediFella2020 #Femikal202 pic.twitter.com/evgNOD1diP — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) March 7, 2020

“It was all a prank,” she said.

Background

In what was thought to be a sad turn of events, Fella Makafui fainted at her own wedding.

Ghanaians took to social media handles to express shock and disbelieve and even wish her a speedy recovery only for her to return minutes later to tell Ghanaians her collapse was planned to prank her husband.