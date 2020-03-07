On March 6, 2020, marked Ghana’s 63rd Independence Day Celebration and a parade was held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi to commemorate the country’s independence.

Among the dignitaries at the event the King and ruler of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was the special guest at the event.

As usual, Otumfuo graced the ceremony in grand style displaying the rich cultural heritage of the people of the Ashanti Kingdom.

In a photo sighted Adomonline.com, Otumfuo was seen at the beautiful event with his wife Lady Julia Osei Tutu.

As tradition demands, Otumfuo and wife wore royal Kente which was unique to them alone.

