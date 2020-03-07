Dancehall king, Shatta Wale has won the heart of all with his excitement and display at the traditional wedding ceremony of rapper Medikal and girlfriend, Fella Makafui.

The ceremony was graced by celebrities like Shatta Wale, Sister Afia, Chris Waddle, Afia Schwarzenegger and many members of the AMG team.

ALSO: Fella Makafui reveals ‘collapse’ at wedding was a stunt

In one of the videos, dancehall act Shatta Wale was seen spraying money on the couples as they hit the dance floor.

Watch video below;