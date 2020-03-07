Hiplife artiste Dadie Opanka in partnership with fast food joint ‘Waakye Boss’, during yesterday’s Independence Day celebrations fed quite a number of people giving away free food.
In a twitter post, Opanka said the benevolent action by him and his team was to put smiles on the faces of people and help reduce the daily struggles and stress they go through.
Today being Independence Day, I thought of serving FREE food in my own little way with my team and @waakyeboss to put smiles on peoples face as it could help reduce a lil bit of the struggles and stress most people are going through. I can't solve everybody's problem but I will try my best to serve my country and make it better even though I'm not a politician. I realized most of our leaders take advantage of our problems and only serve us when they need our votes, it's high time we realize the power we have as citizens and see ourselves as our own leaders and do what will make our lives and country better cos "most" leaders don't really care about us, they only care about their pockets and families. Ghana is all we have whether we like it or not so let's all join heads and make it better. Happy Independence Day to all Ghanaians once again. I go by the name Opanka, not a president yet but #OpankaArmy Commander! 😜🙏🇬🇭 __________ 🍱: @waakyeboss 📸: @asajoephotograhy