Ghanaian rapper Armstrong Affum, popularly known as Dadie Opanka, says he’s determined to win the first Grammy Award for Ghana following his latest dream.

Taking to Twitter to narrate it, the Wedding Car musician said he recalls having a global hit which topped the ace music channels and streaming platforms across the world.

He continued that, the song was massive and was patronised by many but unfortunately a telephone call disrupted his sleep, thereby, rendering him to forget the complete rhythm of the song.

He wrote: “Just had a dream, I made a song, it was a BIG HIT globally which even won a GRAMMY, woke up by a phone call and I can’t remember anything.”

He, however, asked his fans to pray for him since he is trying to put things together to make it a reality.

“I only remember some tones in the beat… I’m still tryna remember, Pray for me, and if I do maybe Ghana will get its 1st GRAMMY. [SIC].”

Check out the post below:

