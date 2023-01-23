The spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako, has tied the knot in a colourful white wedding.

Dr Boako married her fiancée, Belinda on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

The star-studded event with scores of political figures in attendance occurred at International Palace Church, Hope Temple, Accra.

The officiating Minister was Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye of the Makers House Chapel International.

It was swiftly followed with a grand reception at The Underbridge event centre.

The Vice President, Dr Bawumia and his wife, Samira, Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Akosu Opare together with other high-profiled personalities and well-wishers graced the occasion.

Visuals from the ceremony which have popped up on social media have generated goodwill and congratulatory messages for the couple.