Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic, has described his team’s defeat to Dreams FC in the MTN FA Cup as hard luck.

The Phobians suffered a 1-0 defeat against the Still Believe lads at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in the Round of 32 fixture.

The home side was awarded a penalty but Samuel Inkoom missed the retake penalty attempt after the initial attempt that was saved got called back for an infringement.

Following the defeat, the Serbian trainer admitted they lost the game due to hard luck after failing to convert their chances.

“We created a lot of chances, a lot of free kicks, a lot of crosses and we deserved this penalty but it was hard luck we didn’t score and we lost the game today.

“We deserved this chance…but in the end, we didn’t score. Hard luck we continue,” he added.

Matic also cited his first-choice penalty taker Salifu Ibrahim wasn’t available because he had to be substituted earlier in the game.

Hearts of Oak will hope to return to winning ways when their travel to Akoon Park on Saturday to play Medeama SC in the matchday 14 game of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.