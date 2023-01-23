Over 200 girls of the Wa Senior High Technical School (SHTS) have been left stranded following a fire outbreak that razed portions of the main girls’ dormitory block at the school.

The inferno started at about 8:00 pm last night, destroying five rooms and the belongings of the girls in the one-storey dormitory block.

It took the intervention of personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service to bring the disaster under control, thereby preventing the fire from destroying the entire dormitory block.

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer, Iddrisu Imran, who led the team of firefighters to the scene disclosed that the immediate cause of the fire was not known but that his outfit had commenced investigations into the disaster that rendered the over 200 girls homeless.

“The top floor of about five rooms was affected. The fire started burning before we were called. We are trying our best to quench the fire. There are no casualties, some of them were shocked and have been sent to the nearest health facility,” he stated.