Ghanaian businessman and music producer, Opoku Oppong Kwabena, known widely as Kobe has averred that the establishment of Grammy Africa presents a great opportunity for a Ghanaian musician to win the coveted award.

Speaking in an interview, the Tokyo-based entrepreneur argued that holding an African version of the Grammy’s will allow Ghanaian musicians to submit more tracks as the awards will be tailored for the African sector.

He expressed disapproval of opinions that holding an African-exclusive Grammy will deprive the scheme of the honour and prestige that comes with it.

Viewing it from the business and opportunity perspective, Kobe noted that bringing the Grammy to Africa will open doors for industries in the hospitality and creative arts sectors.

“We can do it. We are doing great music. We have great sound, great engineers. It’s easy and we can do it and it’s gonna happen eventually. Now that they are bringing the Africa edition, I believe more doors will be opened for our musicians.

“I don’t entirely agree with the notion that establishing Africa Grammy’s means our music is not good enough. I think the Grammy people have noticed the rise of Afrobeats and want to tap into the popularity, so it’s not bad. A lot of businesses and artists will benefit from this,” he said.

Kobe joined his father, Frank Anthony Amanfo in Japan some 15 years ago, and now they are business partners in the popular lounge and dining bar, R2 Supperclub, located in Roppongi, Tokyo.