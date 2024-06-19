The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU) has accused certain individuals within the Ministry of Health of acting in bad faith.

This accusation follows an appeal by the Ministry of Health for MELPWU to call off its strike and return to the negotiation table.

The Ministry acknowledged the union’s demands for improved working conditions and expressed readiness to address them through negotiations.

In a press release signed by the Public Relations department, the Ministry stated that the government’s negotiation team had reached agreements on most of the items proposed by MELPWU.

However, speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, the First Vice Chair of MELPWU, Franklin Armah expressed the frustrations of over 5,000 members.

He stated that, the Ministry has taken them for granted for far too long.

“There is no condition of service. Our people are frustrated because it appears some elements are deliberately delaying the process. Someone is using delay tactics.”

He further accused the Ministry of Health of acting in bad faith by making their conditions public when they were supposed to engage them privately.

Mr. Armah said it is important for the Ministry to handle the situation with dignity and respect.

“The Ministry of Health is making us look bad in the public eye. We have to appear in a dignified manner. Our members are angry, and they owe us an apology’

Meanwhile, the PRO for the Ministry, Isaac Offei Baah on the same show, confirmed that negotiations are ongoing and appealed to MELPWU leadership to reconsider its decision to strike and return to the negotiation table with the Government Negotiation Teams.

He also urged the union to be patient with the government’s negotiation team as they work to expedite the process.

On June 3, the MELPWU announced the commencement of a nationwide strike on Monday, June 17, 2024.

According to the union, the strike will affect services provided by their members in medical laboratories, blood banks, pathology laboratories, and selected mortuary facilities across the country.

