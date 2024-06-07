The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU) has announced a nationwide strike set to commence on Monday, June 17, 2024.

This decision comes as a response to what the union perceives as deliberate obstruction by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the Ministry of Finance in ongoing negotiations.

In a statement by MELPWU on June 7, the union expressed concern over the prolonged delay in concluding negotiations and the lack of financial clearance for non-mechanized members.

The union argues that such actions undermine the labour-management relationship and necessitate decisive action.

The strike, as outlined in accordance with Section 159 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), will impact services provided by MELPWU members across various medical facilities, including medical laboratories, blood banks, pathology laboratories, and selected mortuary facilities.

The union emphasizes that, no act of intimidation will be tolerated as they press forward with their demands for fair treatment and recognition of their concerns.

Read the full statement below:

