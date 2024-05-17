The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to resume negotiations with the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU) on their conditions of service.

This was at a meeting on Thursday with the executives of MELPWU and a team of directors from the Ministry of Health and FWSC in attendance.

NLC’s directive follows a threat by the Union to embark on nationwide strike action by May 20th, 2024.

The Union on May Day gave the government a 20-day ultimatum to address outstanding issues, including the provision of financial clearance, and resume the stalled conditions of service negotiations.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary of MELPWU, Dr Cephas Kofi Akortor following the meeting, the union expressed satisfaction with NLC’s intervention.

“The house was detailed with the progress, outstanding items to be negotiated and efforts to get mandate from the Ministry of Finance towards finalization of the Agreement. After a short hearing and caucuses, the NLC has directed the FWSC to confirm a date with the Union for the continuation of negotiations within the coming week and report back to the NLC on 30th May, 2024 with the outcome,” the statement said.

In the wake of the directive, NLC has pleaded with the union to suspend the intended strike action.

“Members are urged to continue keeping the faith in Leadership as we cooperate with the relevant authorities to do what is expected of them,” it added.

