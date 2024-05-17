The Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has stated that no constituency has been left without representation in Parliament.

His statement comes in response to the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who expressed disappointment over the delay in electing a representative for residents in Santrokofi, Akpofu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL).

The controversy surrounding the 2020 Ghana elections, particularly the alleged disenfranchisement of the SALL community, has been a point of contention.

Critics like Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, have accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of gross incompetence.

Mr. Cudjoe contends that, the EC’s actions led to the disenfranchisement of SALL voters.

But the EC has defended its actions, explaining that the exclusion of SALL voters from the parliamentary elections on December 7, 2020, was not intentional.

The Commission explained that, it could not establish the Guan constituency, which would have included SALL, due to late requests and the fact that Parliament was in recess.

In response to Dr. Forson’s claims, Mr. Afenyo-Markin said no constituency was left out of the 2020 elections.

He called on the Minority Leader to refrain from misleading the public and to verify his facts before making such statements.

“The issue of the creation of a constituency for representation is a matter for the EC. And in this 8th parliament, no constituency has been denied representation. At the time of the 2020 election Mr Speaker, no such constituency was left out in the 2020 election.

“So Mr Speaker, the minority leader should not mislead the people of Ghana. When he is raising issues of constitution, he should be well grounded and ensure that the right thing is done,” he stated.

