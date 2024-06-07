GITEX Africa 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com) was the perfect opportunity for Netopia Solutions to showcase its achievements over the past 20 years as the leading provider of Identity Management and E-Government Solutions in Morocco. GITEX allowed us also to link with Identity and E-Gov customers in Morocco and Africa, as well as international partners to develop and market our solutions in E-Health, AI and Cybersecurity.
Since 2004, Netopia Solutions has been a leading national player in the digital transformation of public administrations and organizations in Morocco.
Netopia has demonstrated through major government and private-sector projects its ability to deliver on time, cutting-edge, competitive, practical, and high-quality solutions to our country’s administrations, strategic organizations and corporations.
Our solutions are structuring on a national level, improving the lives of millions of Moroccan citizens by facilitating their access to digitalized services, simplifying their administrative journeys, and contributing to the quality and transparency of public services.
Netopia provides end-to-end secure solutions based on open architectures, guaranteeing our customers total control over the solution and the data. We pride ourselves on being a contributor to our national digital sovereignty.
Our expertise is internationally recognized in the fields of identity management, biometrics, E-Gov solutions, and digitization and dematerialization of administrative and corporate business processes.
Biometrics and Identity Management
National Civil Registry Management System (RNEC) Ministry of Interior
Biometric Passport Management Ministry of Interior
Passport Management Interoperability Platform Dar As-Sikkah / MI
Integrated Biometric Prison Management System Ministry of Justice
E-Government
Elections Management System Ministry of Interior
National Social Registry (Targeting of social welfare programs) UNDP / MI
Social Welfare Payments System (Tadamoun Covid) Ministry of Interior
Land Registry and Property certificate management National Land Registry Agency
Covid-19 Vaccination Management System Ministry of Health
Digitization of marriage, real estate and personal contracts Ministry of Justice
Integrated Management of agricultural aids and incentives Ministry of Agriculture
Social Benefits Payment Platform CDG Prévoyance
Corporate IT Solutions
ONCF Railway transport mobile application National Railway Company
ONCF Management of freight transportation National Railway Company
Self-Care application (online services, virtual agency) Maroc Telecom
Cyber Security and Data Protection
Strong authentication solution for secure exchanges Gendarmerie Royale
Strategic Intelligence Solutions Confidential
Cybersecurity Solutions ONDA National Airport Company
Cybersecurity Solutions Confidential
E-Health
MED ERP Integrated Hospital Management Foundation Cheikh Khalifa Hospital
MED ERP Integrated Hospital Management Rabat University Hospital
Virtual Reality Medical Teaching Assistant Beta Testing
AI decision tool for medical professionals Beta Testing
We look forward to continued innovation and excellence in delivering quality solutions to our customers in Morocco and Africa in the next years.
See you all next year at GITEX Africa 2025
