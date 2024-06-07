Touch and Pay Technologies (TAP), a trailblazer in digital payment solutions, made a significant impact at GITEX Africa 2024 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/), held in Marrakesh from May 29 to 31. The event, a major highlight in the tech calendar, saw over 25,000 attendees and featured 1,400 international exhibitors, marking a 70% increase from its inaugural event in 2023.

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, and in partnership with the Agency for Digital Development (ADD) of the Kingdom of Morocco, GITEX Africa provided a premier stage for Touch and Pay Technologies to present its groundbreaking innovations and forward-thinking strategies. The event attracted a diverse range of companies, including industry giants like Huawei, PwC, Visa, and McKinsey, along with a robust contingent of startups spanning various sectors such as fintech, health tech, and cleantech.

Highlights from Touch and Pay Technologies’ Participation:

Unveiling “Cowry”:

Touch and Pay Technologies proudly introduced its flagship product, “Cowry,” a transformative mobile payment solution already embraced by over 4 million users in Nigeria. “Cowry” promises to revolutionize digital payments across Africa by offering a convenient, secure, and seamless way to pay for goods and services through contactless technology. This innovative platform underscores TAP’s commitment to fostering a cashless society and enhancing financial inclusion across the continent.

Forging Strategic Partnerships:

At GITEX Africa 2024, TAP forged key strategic alliances with major stakeholders in the financial and technology sectors. This included collaborative efforts with state governments in Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja, focusing on the transportation sector, as well as extending into the education and health sectors. These partnerships aim to broaden the reach and impact of “Cowry”, making digital payments more accessible and improving user experiences across various industries.

Vision for a Cashless Future:

Olamide Afolabi, CEO of Touch and Pay Technologies, articulated a bold vision for the future during the event. He remarked, “Our participation at GITEX Africa 2024 is a testament to our commitment to advancing digital payments across Africa. ‘Cowry’ embodies our goal of creating a cashless society where everyone can transact securely using their mobile devices or contactless cards. We are excited about the future and the opportunities it holds for digital financial inclusion.”

For more information, visit Touch and Pay Technologies or follow the event updates at GITEX Africa (https://apo-opa.co/3RiLp34).

Explore more about the event coverage on TechCabal (https://apo-opa.co/3XgRq4b) and Africa Newsroom.

About Touch and Pay:

Touch and Pay is at the forefront of revolutionizing digital payments in Africa. With our flagship product, the Cowry Card, we have redefined how people pay for transportation services, making it simpler, faster, and more convenient. Our commitment to innovation and user-centric solutions has earned us the trust of millions of commuters across the continent.