The Ministry of Health has responded to the strike notice issued by the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU), which is set to begin on Monday, 17th June 2024, to press for approval and implementation of their proposed Conditions of Service.

The Ministry has acknowledged the concerns raised by MELPWU and has appealed for continued negotiations to address outstanding issues.

According to the Ministry, the Government Negotiations Team, led by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), has been in extensive discussions with MELPWU since 2023.

These negotiations have made significant progress, with the majority of the items proposed by MELPWU already agreed upon.

However, discussions are ongoing for allowances related to Uniform, Special Project, Unsociable, and Communication, which are yet to be finalized.

The Ministry has confirmed that negotiations are actively continuing and has called on MELPWU to reconsider their decision to strike.

The Ministry urges MELPWU to return to the negotiation table alongside the Government Negotiation Team, which includes representatives from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

The Ministry appealed to the members of the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union for patience as the negotiations are expedited.

It assured MELPWU of the government’s utmost cooperation and respect for the welfare of their members.

The Ministry expressed hope that, in the spirit of cooperation, the strike would be called off promptly to allow for the continuation of constructive dialogue and resolution of outstanding issues.