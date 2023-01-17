The founder and leader of the Heaven Way Church, Patricia Asiedua, alias ‘Nana Agradaa’ is not a happy woman of God.

According to her, the paltry offertory from church members is making her lose interest in the work of God.

In a video posted on Facebook, the self-styled pastor said she only raised GH¢150 after spending GH¢1,700 on fuel, electricity and internet.

“Today when I went to church my offering was GH¢150 after I bought fuel GH¢1,000, electricity GH¢500 and internet GH¢200. I’m very sad,” she bemoaned.

Evangelist Mama Pat said she is shocked because the people who came to church did not match the offering she got.

Nana ‘Agradaa’ said because she does not want to do “419 in church to raise money” she will collect her offering from her fans on Facebook.”

