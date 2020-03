A statement from the office of former president Jerry John Rawlings, has explained reasons for Mr Rawlings absence from Friday’s Independence Day celebrations.

According to the press release, the former president excused himself from the celebrations to join the people of Sogakope and show solidarity following the recent spate of violent attacks, which culminated in the death of the assembly member for the area, Marcus Mawutor Azahli last week.

Read details of statement below: