Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew has scored his eighth goal of the season as Crystal Palace pipped Watford 1:0 at the Selhurst Park.

Ayew found the net in the 28th minute of Crystal Palace’s crucial game against Watford.

It was a great goal from Ayew who after finding some space on the edge of the Hornets’ penalty area, received a pass from James McArther and curled a brilliant finish into the top corner.

It was Jordan’s second in the space of a week, having scored the winner for Palace last weekend against Brighton.

Jordan has equalled his best-ever goalscoring tally in the English top-flight and could finally surpass the tally.

He lasted for the entire duration of the game with a sterling performance.

Jordan Ayew has been named in CK Akonnor’s 23 man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against Sudan.