Actress Fella Makafui has taken to social media to show off the “diamond” ring her husband Medikal purchased for her as they tied the knot over the weekend at the bride’s residence at East Legon.

Fella Makafui, after her pranking everyone by ‘fainting‘ at the ceremony, decided to show off the ring that now ties her to Medikal permanently.

As Fella showed off the ring, she made sure to declare her new status to the public with the caption: Mrs Precious Frimpong.

Fella Makafui getting ready for her wedding

The ceremony was star-studded with stars such as Shatta Wale, Criss Waddle and Afia Schwarzenegger among others, representing.

Watch Fella’s video post below: