Fella Makafui and Medikal have silenced naysayers with the bold step to advance their relationship.

Affirming their seriousness and dedication, the couple have got engaged at an exquisite event at Adjrnaganor near East Legon in Accra.

Ongoing at the moment is the traditional marriage of Ghana’s latest celebrity couple Medikal and Fella Makafui.

ALSO: Check out Medikal’s new haircut ahead of wedding with Fella Makafui

In the latest video sighted on social media, Fella Makafui could be seen all dress upped in a beautiful and colourful Kente gown while Medikal adorned himself with a two-piece blue Agbada to celebrate the occasion.

The couple are filled with excitement as they make the journey into each other’s arms forever.