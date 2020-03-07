The Ghana Education Service has stated that Monday March 9, 2020 is not a holiday for schools.

Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, Director-General of the Service in a statement said teachers and students are to resume school and active academic work after the Independence Day celebration on Monday, March 9, 2020.

“It is expected that teachers, pupils and students will take advantage of the weekend to rest and fully refresh themselves to resume work fully on Monday ” the statement added.

Read full statement below: