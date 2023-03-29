Production Manager and Kumawood actor, Kwame Borga, has rendered an unqualified apology to actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu.

This comes on the back of a threat by her husband, Nana Agyemang Badu Duah to sue Kwame Borga over an allegation he made against her.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Kwame admitted he was wrong and had offended female industry players and should be forgiven.

Kwame Borga a few weeks ago made a general statement that Ghanaian actresses have resorted to hookups following the ailing state of the industry.

His comment, however, did not sit well with Mercy and decided to defend her colleague actresses and condemned Kwame for denting their hard-earned reputation.

Kwame Borga rebutted that he made a general statement which should not affect Mercy since she is married.

To him, his senior colleague felt affected because she may have probably joined the hookup business.

But Kwame has admitted he shouldn’t have made the claims but it was a harmless joke not meant to denigrate anybody and should be forgiven.