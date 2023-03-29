Ghanaian actress Victoria Lebene threw a surprise birthday party for her husband, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, on March 28, 2023, at the Airport West Hotel.
Award-winning media personalities and actors graced the plush event in beautiful outfits, expensive jewellery, and handbags.
Ghanaian entrepreneur and actress Salma Mumin stole the show with her backless knee-level white dress and high heels.
Salma Mumin looked charming in a long silky straight fringe hairstyle and smooth makeup. The A-lister rocked a silver designer bag that matched her necklace and earrings.
