Popular Ghanaian Kumawood actress, Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, has stunned social media with beautiful loved-up photos with her husband.

In the photos, the evergreen actress was seen in a lovey-dovey pose with her husband as they beam with smiles.

Husband and wife were spotted in matching yellow and black Lacoste as they pose for the camera.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share the lovely photos coupled with a profound statement and love titbits.

She wrote: I am him and He is Me! Love comes to those who need it. It goes where it is accepted.

Fans and followers, who have been stunned by Mercy Asiedu’s post, have massively reacted with love emojis.