Renowned actress, Mercy Asiedu, has shared a video of her and her husband showing off their dancing skills.

The actress and her husband, who is the chief of Kunsu in the Ashanti Region, got married on April 2, 2017 and are celebrating their marriage anniversary.

To celebrate their wedding anniversary, the actress has taken to social media to share a video.

In the video, the two were seen showing off some dance moves at an event.

READ ALSO:

Sharing the video, she indicated that she just could not keep calm about their anniversary because she loves her husband so much.

“I can’t keep quiet ooo my people. Somebody should call him and tell him how much I love him. Forget about his dance moves; it can cure COVID.”