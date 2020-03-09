Former Electoral Commission (EC) boss, Mrs Charlotte Osei, wowed listeners when she stormed the studios of Joy FM to host the Super Morning Show (SMS) on Monday.

As part of the 2020 International Women’s Day celebrations, Mrs Osei took over host, Daniel Dadzie’s seat and the morning show was nothing but exciting as she delved deep into the news.

Aiding to dissect the issues were Professor Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Chairperson for National Commission for Civic Education, Josephine Nkrumah.

Adding their voices were media personalities Nana Aba Anamoah who aided in the major Newspaper stories and Joy FM’s Animwaa Addo.

SEE ALSO

Spanning from Monday’s gory Kintampo accident to championing the course of gender equality, the one-time journalist and her panelists educated the public on issues of societal interests.

Citing herself as a case study, she revealed during her reign as EC boss, conversations with some marginalised groups confirmed the growing gender and opportunity disparity.

Mrs Osei charged women to brace themselves for higher heights and also cautioned men to desist from intimidating the opposite gender.