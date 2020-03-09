A 27-year-old man, Shafiru Haruna, is in the grips of the police for murdering his 14-year-old girlfriend over unwanted pregnancy.

Based on a tip off, the Katsina State police Command, Nigeria succeeded in arresting Haruna over the death of his underage girlfriend, Hamsiya Lawal.

In the course of investigation suspect confessed to have taken the victim into the bush, strangled and smashed her head with a heavy stone, killing her instantly.

READ ON

In a confessional video issued by the police, Haruna said: “I killed her, she came to me one Friday telling me she missed her period for two months and demanded N1,500 from me to address it.



I have only had sex with her once so I told her I don’t have such amount but we should meet later. When we met, I pleaded with her to abort the pregnancy but she refused; I strangled her and later used a stone to smash her head.”

Haruna who hid after committing the crime and was later caught and arrested last Tuesday and is currently awaiting prosecution.