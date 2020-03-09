Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew has lauded Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson and teammates for his impressive form in the ongoing season.

After scoring the only goal against Brighton, the 28-year-old propelled Palace to a 1:0 win over Watford at the Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Jordan has now scored eight goals this season and has equalled Tony Yeboah’s Premier League goalscoring record with 24 goals.

After the all important win, the former Swansea City forward credits his manager and teammates for his goal-scoring form.

“The most important thing is the teammates and the manager are giving me the freedom to play and to express myself and that’s what is making me do all the things I’m doing today,” he told the official club website.

“I thank the gaffer because the gaffer has faith in me and the staff and the club – [Steve] Parish and Dougie [Freedman] and Mark Bright so today is a good day for me and I just need to keep going and keep working hard,” he added.

The Eagles are occupying the 11th position with 9 points and will play Bournemouth on Saturday.