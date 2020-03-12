President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken to Instagram to celebrate his beautiful wife, the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo as she marks her 69th birthday.

The First Man in the country gave her some few romantic words and attached a blissful artwork of them clad in white.

“A happy 69th birthday to my beautiful Rebecca. Love you always,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo and wife marked their 20th wedding anniversary with a grand party last two years.

The anniversary celebration brought together family and friends of the first couple.

Prominent among the guests were Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia. Former President John Agyekum Kufuor was also in attendance.