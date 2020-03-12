The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana is threatening to deal with a Cameroonian- Ghana based mortuary worker at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

According to the group, the man, identified as Shakar Lukas, is a ‘goro’ mortuary man who is only defaming the occupation.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Social Discussion Segment, ‘Y’asem Nie’, General Secretary of the union, Richard Kofi Jordan, said the union is planning on what to do to him, stressing that he will not be spared.

He described stories about how vendors and pastors visit the mortuary to use water from corpse for their rituals and morticians sleeping with corpses as lies.

To Mr Jordan, though the mortuary job does not pay, workers will not go to the extent of sleeping with corpses or selling anything from them to make money.

He further argued they are sensitive to the plight of the dead and will not do anything that will hurt their spirits or they cannot account for.

“We are custodians of the corpses and are liable for anything that happens to them so we cannot go about doing all these things the goro mortuary man is saying,” he said.

Shakar Lukas in series of interviews has revealed that food vendors use the water from corpses to attract customers to their businesses while some commercial sex workers also engage in this act to attract more and tie up those who patronise their services.