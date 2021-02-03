The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has fought off claims by the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) that the government is massaging figures of COVID-19 related deaths.

Director-General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has asked Ghanaians to disregard that assertion, saying that the figures are important to them.

The leadership of MOWAG, a few days ago, accused the government of massaging figures of COVID-19 related deaths which they said they have evidence to that effect.

According to the leadership of the Mortuary Association, the number of people who die in their various houses of COVID-19 without knowing the cause is more than the deaths being announced by the government.

But Dr Kuma-Aboagye, in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, Wednesday, disputed the claims by MOWAG.

He said even before covid-19, people die at home and there has always been a way of conducting autopsy to ascertain the cause of death, hence has no knowledge about what the Mortuary Workers are talking about.

“The fact that someone died at home doesn’t mean the person got covid. How can a mortuary man diagnose what killed someone? How do you even conjecture unless you are told? It is not his job to tell us the figures because we are not so much concerned about the numbers.

“We have a way of doing an autopsy and if it has to be done, a pathologist can do it and doctors know what killed someone after autopsy report. I don’t think what the Mortuary Workers are saying is true,” he stated.

He warned: “This thing didn’t start today and so leaders of the Mortuary Workers should consult better before making such allegations.”