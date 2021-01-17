It was a sight to behold when hundreds of residents thronged a mortuary at Imo State, Nigeria over the resurrection of their chief.

The chief, identified as Ifeanyi Ekechukwu, better known as Anyiego na Amir, was certified dead on Friday, January 15 and transported to a mortuary.

A photo of the chief’s lifeless body in a mortuary tray has since gone viral.

However, he suddenly woke up on Saturday, January 16 after his white and gold casket was ready, according to reports by Instablog9ja.

“The enemy has fallen,” one of the residents said while he took videos of the massive jubilation.

READ ON

Alhaji Ifeanyi was described as a highly placed chief and a show stopper, prior to his ‘demise’.