A physically challenged yet talented artist has gained accolades after making a portrait of Second Lady Samira Bawumia.

The unidentified man confined to a wheel chair made a paint canvas of Mrs Bawumia’s photo which captured her in a bright blue dress and head tie.

With his hand practically immobile, the talented artist made use of his mouth, where he inserted the brush for his painting.

The striking similarity between the original photo and the artwork is evident of a result neatly achieved.

Ghanaians have showered him with love for putting his God-given capabilities to full use.