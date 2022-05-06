A Nigerian man who was declared dead by doctors reportedly woke up at his funeral.

Usen-Obong Ime Jacob, 27, slumped in his parents’ home on Sunday evening, May 1, and was taken to a private hospital.

The doctor is said to have declared him dead that same evening and the family held a funeral for him on Monday, May 2.

However, as mourners surrounded the coffin, it allegedly opened and mourners noticed the deceased breathing.

A video taken at the funeral showed mourners expressing shock when they noticed Usen-Obong was still alive.

Usen-Obong was then taken to the hospital again but died upon arrival.

A friend of the deceased who reached out to LIB blamed his death on the doctor at the private hospital.

He said Usen-Obong was obviously in a coma and might have survived if he was placed on life support.

However, he said because the doctor pronounced him dead, he was put in a coffin which led to his sudden demise.

“We need justice for Usenobong… This matter can’t slide,” the friend of the deceased told LIB.

Watch video below