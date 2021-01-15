A woman, who confessed that she used black magic to “tie her husband spiritually to milk him dry”, has lost the marriage eventually.

Reports say a customary court sitting in Mapo in Ibadan of Nigeria’s Oyo State has dissolved the 15-year-old marriage between a mother-of-two, Olubunmi Faseyitan, and her husband, Kolawole.

According to Premium Times, the marriage was dissolved after Faseyitan admitted that she asked a witch doctor to “tie her husband spiritually to milk him dry” but not to kill him.

“I never wished death on my husband. All I wanted was to tie him in bondage and make him sick until he serves his purpose,” Olubunmi Faseyitan is quoted as saying to the customary court. “I only told the witch doctor so that people would be convinced that his second wife was responsible for the calamity that befell him,” she said.

The president of the court, Ademola Odunade, who delivered the judgement, advised people to always seek God’s approval in their relationship before going ahead to avoid future issues that finally lead to divorce.

“Men and women intending to get married should seek God’s approval in their relationship before forging ahead,” the judge advised.

He then granted custody of the two children to Faseyitan and ordered Kolawole, a factory worker to pay N6,000 (GHS91.75) monthly for the children’s upkeep.

Kolawole, who tendered the recorded conversation between his wife and the alleged witch doctor as exhibit before the court, asked it to dissolve the marriage.