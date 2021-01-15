The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has said there is no justification for the chaotic scenes in Parliament during the election of a Speaker.

“It was, to put it mildly, despicable conduct unbecoming of people of honour… As Speaker, I would like to believe that spectacle of that historical day would not be repeated,” he stated.

The Speaker of Parliament made the comment during the Second Sitting of the 8th Parliament, Friday, January 15, 2021.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin

He noted that, the breaches of the sanctity of the votes “would otherwise attract severe punishment” but again did not indicate if there would be any sanction.

Mr Bagbin urged the leadership of Parliament to “take the necessary measures to restore the lost dignity of this august House.”