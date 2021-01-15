Speaker of the 8th Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has said there is nothing like ‘New Patriotic Party (NPP) Speaker’ or ‘National Democratic Congress (NDC) Speaker’ in Parliament.

Addressing the House for the first time at the official sitting, Mr Bagbin warmly welcomed the new Members of Parliament (MPs), adding that the success of the legislature rests on their shoulders.

While condemning altercations which occurred in the lead up to his inauguration, the former Nadowli Kaleo MP stressed the Speaker is not a partisan political office, regardless of which party nominated or voted to elect him or her

“There is no and nothing known as ‘NPP Speaker’ or ‘NDC Speaker’,” he said.