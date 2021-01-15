It has emerged that some New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MP) trooped to the Chamber at 4:am on Friday after a tip-off.

Social media was rife on Friday with photos of some MPs sleeping in the Chamber as a way to secure seats on the Majority side.

This was ahead of resumption of sitting for the 8th Parliament following its inauguration on January 7, 2021.

Taking to social media, Samuel Nartey George, the MP for Ningo Prampram, revealed MP for Abuakwa South constituency, Samuel Atta Akyea was responsible for the development.

According to Mr George, MP for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak and himself met Mr Atta Akyea around 8:30pm on Thursday.

In an attempt to satisfy his curiousity, Mr Atta Akyea asked what they were doing in the Chamber at that time.

He indicated that he told them they were present for Friday’s sitting, a reply which brought shock on his face and caused him to rush his people.

Read the full post below:

See this 8th Parliament is going to be bae. Trust me. Let me tell you a true story.Last night at about 8:30pm, myself and my Chief Whip, Hon. Muntaka had to go back to Parliament to take care of a few things.

Just as we were about to go up the escalator, we ran in Hon Atta Akyea who enquired what we were doing in Parliament at that time.

We replied that we had arrived for sitting the next day! You needed to see the shock on his face as he walked away. He apparently notified his side and made them rush to Parliament at 4am to sleep in the chamber.

Well, we were in bed getting our beauty sleep at that time as we had agreed to get to the Chamber at 10am. There was no need for a rush or anything. We had won the battle and the war. We had elected the Speaker we wanted.

Even if they come to the Chamber at 2 am every day for the next 4 years, the NDC Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin is the Speaker of Parliament.

May God make your opponents have sleepless nights whilst you rest in 2021. May they chase their shadows whilst you watch in humour and may they sleep when the time for work is due. May God force your opponents to play nonsense. Amen.