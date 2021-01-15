Nigerian-based Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has caused a stir after uploading a bikini photo of herself and her son.

The actress and her son, Jayden Safo, were spotted at a pool area of Aqua Safari.

She donned a black bikini with a blue cover up, while her son, fully dressed, was by her side.

“The child within me loves to play. When I embrace this spirit, it uplifts my day,” she captioned the photos.

Juliet Ibrahim and son, Jayden

The picture has since garnered reactions from her over six million followers, who have appreciated her beauty.

Others have confessed their envy of their mother-son relationship.

The two are in the country for holidays and to celebrate Jayden’s 10th birthday.

