Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) denied themselves sleep and stormed Parliament at 4:am on Friday.

This move was to allow them to sit on the right-hand side of the Speaker of Parliament as they claimed to be the Majority in Parliament.

Photos of the Members of Parliament have flooded social media, showing many of them resting in their seats and sleeping off the spare time they had on their hands.

Many have been reacting to the photos even as the nation awaits the moment for the showdown that is expected to happen in Parliament.

This is the price NPP MPs are wiling to pay for taking back their majority seats as earlier as 2am. pic.twitter.com/iZn2NgqwMo — Charles Ayitey (@ChuckAyitey) January 15, 2021

In 2017, the NPP had a comfortable 63 seat majority in parliament. In 2021, they have to get to parliament at 4am just to sit at the right side of the speaker to claim they are the majority 😂. I don’t know about you but the NDC must be very proud of itself. The future is great. — Edem Agbana 🇬🇭 (@edemagbana) January 15, 2021

“Clear Majority” but you can’t sleep at home. Even the NPP MPs who voted for Bagbin arrived at 4am. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vfdUIOOzqq — Che🇬🇭🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@CheEsquire) January 15, 2021

We want our MP’s to translate this energy they are using to fight for the majority in Parliament to help transform the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian. Let me remind them that, 2024 is just around the corner. We are counting on both the NPP and NDC MP’s. #JoySMS — Jack Ma (@JackMa_Jnr) January 15, 2021

The Parliament House now turn like those days OWASS dining hall..person wey go enter first go capture the food and share am de way he wants😂. NPP MPs enter early today so they dem go chop the majority side and NDC MPs go chop de minority side😂😂#JoySMS — Don_Patron (@mr_ablordey) January 15, 2021

NPP MPs went to parliament as early as 4am today to take back the the majority seats (right side) which is rightfully theirs…the matter chop hot😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sclkFO9t1h — Scofield 🇬🇭 (@ManKujoe) January 15, 2021

I heard the NPP caucus in parliament went to Parliament as early as 4am to take the majority seats in parliament

Next week NDC will arrive at 2am

Nbs Roll calls these honourables Dey give demma body

I wish after every elections , we gonna have a hung parliament like this 😂 — AYEDUASE PULISIC (@quame_age) January 15, 2021

Today, the NPP arrived in parliament at 4am just so they can occupy the majority side of parliament. Cheers to more sleepless nights for you over the next four years, Honorable Members🥂 — Nat G. Tetteh🇬🇭 (@NatGTetteh) January 15, 2021

Imagine your father behaving this childish,how much more you the kid. Sleeping at the Parliament House because of majority seats🤦🏽‍♂️😂💔 pic.twitter.com/zbDIocPsEq — Your Ex and I (@Bra_Chillie1) January 15, 2021