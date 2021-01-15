The Rt Hon Speaker of the 8th Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has just declared the New Patriotic Party and the Independent Member of Parliament for Fomena (NPP) as the Majority group.

The announcement follows the receipt of a letter from the Independent Member of Parliament for Fomena, Andre Amoako Assiamah.

“What we have now, you have the New Patriotic Party wing or caucus in Parliament together with the independent Member of Parliament from Fomena, and they now constitute the Majority group,” he said during the second sitting of the 8th Parliament, Friday.

The declaration by the Speaker brings an end to weeks of debate between the members of the two caucuses in Parliament on who can claim majority status.