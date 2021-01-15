Lawyer for the 2nd Respondent (Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo), Akoto Ampaw in the 2020 presidential election petition currently before the Supreme Court has said the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama should have been kind with the Electoral Commission for making errors that are immaterial.

The lawyer contended in court that everybody makes mistakes.

He was reacting to a motion moved by the petitioner’s lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata to amend certain parts of the petition.

The petitioner sought to correct one of its reliefs which prayed the court to order a rerun of the presidential election between the petitioner and the 2nd Respondent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who the petition erroneously captured as the “1st Respondent”.

But lawyers on the other side raised issues with the “proposed amendment” of the petitioner suggesting it contained mistakes.

One of the justices urged that the motion be accepted so the proceedings could proceed and also asked lawyer Akoto Ampaw if he does not make mistakes himself.

Mr. Ampaw conceded that, just like everyone else, he also makes mistakes and the he had wished that the petitioner were considerate with the mistakes of the EC.

“That is so, we all make mistakes and that is why we believe that the petitioner should have been more kind of the innocuous errors made by the 1st Respondents”, he said.

The court eventually granted the petitioners motion to amend his petition and adjourned hearing to Tuesday, January 19, 2020.