Founder of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has wished former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, a happy birthday and long life.

Mr Anyidoho was a year older on January 13, 2021. He is now 50 years old.

Mr Anyidoho, after reaching his golden jubilee age, said he will never “ride on lame horses and pamper dead goats.”

READ ALSO:

However, in a well-wished and hilarious message, Mr Otchere-Darko said: “Happy 50th anniversary to my Arsenal brother, Koku! Thankfully, the lame horse cannot be our team now.”

Read his tweet below: